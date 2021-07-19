Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Short Interest Update

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 735,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $3,591,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYOV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 623,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,628. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

