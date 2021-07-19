Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NANX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,576. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 58.71% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

