Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Short Interest Update

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,490.0 days.

NNCSF remained flat at $$3.99 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814. Nanosonics has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nanosonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.93 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.