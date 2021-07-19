Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 752,691 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) major shareholder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 752,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.90, for a total value of $106,054,161.90. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,355. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $8,568,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.