National Bank Financial Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$51.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$51.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.34.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 174,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,065. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$25.80 and a twelve month high of C$46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.32.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

