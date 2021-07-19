National Bank Financial Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$17.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.03.
Shares of TSE SIA traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.16. 202,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,162. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.91 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total transaction of C$63,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,833,602. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380 over the last 90 days.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
