National Bank Financial Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$17.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.03.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of TSE SIA traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.16. 202,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,162. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.91 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.189768 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total transaction of C$63,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,833,602. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380 over the last 90 days.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.