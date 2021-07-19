National Bank Financial Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EQX. National Bankshares cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.00.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$8.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.06 and a 1-year high of C$17.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

