National Bank Financial Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 276.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $10,421,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $6,777,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

