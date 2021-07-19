National Bank Financial Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.95.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,269. The stock has a market cap of C$485.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.96. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.21 and a 12 month high of C$12.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

