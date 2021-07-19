National Bank Financial Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$9.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.32.

Shares of TSE EXE traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.38. The company had a trading volume of 167,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,484. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.06 and a 12-month high of C$8.71. The stock has a market cap of C$750.53 million and a PE ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.2696868 EPS for the current year.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

