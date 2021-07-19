National Bank Financial Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTO. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.40.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$9.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86. Insiders have sold a total of 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

