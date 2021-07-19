National Bank Financial Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GOLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

GOLD stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,742 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 80,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 108,950 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

