National Bank Financial Weighs in on Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MMX. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

MMX opened at $5.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $725.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.10. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.0125 dividend. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

