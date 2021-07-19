National Bank (NBHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. National Bank has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

