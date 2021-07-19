National Bankshares Lowers Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target to C$2.75

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesque from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Invesque stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.57. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Invesque has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

