National Bankshares Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$49.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.50.

Shares of AP.UN traded down C$1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 171,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.92. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$46.37.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

