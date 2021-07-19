National Bankshares Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMU.UN. TD Securities set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.75.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

