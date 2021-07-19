Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Update

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 29,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 8.39% of Natural Resource Partners worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRP opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

