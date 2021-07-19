Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Down 30.6% in June

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GASNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale set a $5.21 price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

