Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Update

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NTZ traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,101. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $183.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.