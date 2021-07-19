NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.71. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

