NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NatWest Group worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NWG. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on shares of NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

