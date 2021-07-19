Navcoin Price Down 23% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and $406,961.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000968 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004510 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00048184 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00037075 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,201,990 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

