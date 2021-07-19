Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.49 Million

Analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce sales of $70.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.34 million. Navigator posted sales of $67.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $354.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.19 million to $359.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $450.06 million, with estimates ranging from $434.57 million to $465.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVGS opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.64 million, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Navigator has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

