NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $33.97 on Monday. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.