Needham & Company LLC Raises Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Price Target to $4.75

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.50 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.