Needham & Company LLC Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $115.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,612,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.