Needham & Company LLC Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $115.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,612,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

