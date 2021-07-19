Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Up 32.9% in June

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 292,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Neenah alerts:

Shares of NP stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.97. 144,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,893. The company has a market capitalization of $807.96 million, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14. Neenah has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Neenah by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Neenah by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.