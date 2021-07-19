Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Down 29.2% in June

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 256,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $373,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,815.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,756,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nelnet by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nelnet by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $73.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.71. Nelnet has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

