Neo Hits Market Capitalization of $2.05 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $232.57 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neo has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $29.06 or 0.00092922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.