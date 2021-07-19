Neo (NEO) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.79 or 0.00086965 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $276.90 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00035842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

