Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.84 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $232.15 million and $5.84 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,595.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.47 or 0.05835715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.61 or 0.01332259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.99 or 0.00362774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00131400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.00606270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.31 or 0.00380155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00287468 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,920,003,293 coins and its circulating supply is 27,099,264,626 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

