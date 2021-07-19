NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Down 9.6% This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $19.36 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00749207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

