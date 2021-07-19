Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd.

Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 72.5% of Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. owned 0.24% of Netflix worth $561,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after buying an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $531.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

