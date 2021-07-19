Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
NBH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,336. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
