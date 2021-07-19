Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $15.85 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
