Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 487,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,260.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $4,220,250.00. Insiders sold 135,544 shares of company stock worth $4,947,269 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $15,463,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 148,475 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $13,974,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after buying an additional 92,036 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STIM opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.