Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $396.22 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $396.22 million and $12.43 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,814,766 coins and its circulating supply is 397,814,189 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

