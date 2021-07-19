New England Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,996,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $7,603,750.00. Insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.26. 617,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.