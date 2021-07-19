New England Asset Management Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2,173.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after buying an additional 855,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 235,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,023 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

