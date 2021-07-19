New England Asset Management Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 58.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.60. The company had a trading volume of 263,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $156.84. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

