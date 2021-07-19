New England Asset Management Inc. Invests $1 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.26. 129,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,901. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

