New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,679 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $467.66. 88,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $491.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

