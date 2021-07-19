New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,950 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.83. 24,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,897. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $203.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.44.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

