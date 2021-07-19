New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $1,394,900.00. Insiders sold 1,016,952 shares of company stock valued at $43,029,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after buying an additional 871,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 315,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

NFE stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.64.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

