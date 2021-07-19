New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Down 1%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)’s share price fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

