Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 252,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,322,000. Ambarella comprises about 1.7% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 677.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after buying an additional 622,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,586,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,605. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 1.40. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $619,439.59. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,054 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.42.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

