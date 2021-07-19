Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has $49.80 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 3.4% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $49,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $500.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.59 and a 12 month high of $511.69. The company has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

