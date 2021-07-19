Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has $55.90 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 456,972 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.8% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $55,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock valued at $755,857,426. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Shares of FB traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $337.90. 481,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,758,547. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.67. The company has a market capitalization of $958.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.