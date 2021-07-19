Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has $61.51 Million Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 238,106 shares during the period. Brinker International comprises 4.2% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.89% of Brinker International worth $61,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,711. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,879.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

